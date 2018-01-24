Pay for Ky. justice employees questioned

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than 400 Kentucky Courts workers make a salary below the federal poverty line according to State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton.



Justice Minton delivered his budget request to a House committee which called for an equity pay initiative for workers he fears are being forced to leave their jobs in the judicial branch. He also reported that Kentucky Justices rank 48t h nationally in pay and have not seen a pay increase in a decade.

"The matter of judicial compensation is of great concern to me because I am convinced that the longer we postpone addressing it the future health and viability of the court system is at stake,” Justice Minton said.



He also said despite the dire picture painted, it has improved thanks in part to the budget passed two years ago. At that time, more than 800 judicial branch workers received pay below the federal poverty line.

© 2018 WHAS-TV