Passport Health hosts Cancer Prevention and Care Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Passport Health is hosting a Cancer Prevention and Care forum for West Louisville residents Saturday.

The event is open to the public and will include information on smoking as well as free services like kidney and vision screenings, flu shots and more.



The forum will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the St. Stephen Church Family Life Center, located at 1508 West Kentucky Street.

The non-profit healthcare provider announced in April that it's moving its headquarters to 18th and Broadway, the site of the former Philip Morris plant and, more recently, the failed Wal-Mart deal.



If all goes as planned, Passport leaders say their new corporate headquarters would be moved in late 2019 or early 2020.

