Passport Health community forum announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Passport Health Plan wants to make sure you are aware of its plans for its future West Louisville site.

The company is setting up shop at the corner of 18th and Broadway--the site of an old cigarette plant



More recently, this was also the site where Walmart was planning a new supercenter before ultimately backing out.



Passport will host a forum next month to talk to community members about the first phase of the project, which will include a new headquarters building and parking lot.

The forum is scheduled for June 1 at the California Community Center on West Saint Catherine Street at 6 p.m.

