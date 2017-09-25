Part of wall collapses during Catholic school mixer, 3 students injured (Photo: photo provided to WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Archdiocese of Louisville released a statement on an incident at Saint Andrew Academy in which three students were hurt on Sept. 23.

According to the statement, part of a wall in the gymnasium fell during a mixer for local Catholic schools. Three students were injured and treated at Norton Children’s Hospital. They have all been released.

It is not clear what caused the wall to collapse, but the incident is being investigated.

A wall partially collapsed during an event at St. Andrew Academy on Sept. 23. (Photo: provided to WHAS11)

