Parking garage safety a concern for many downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's a story we first told you about Monday, a local attorney filing a lawsuit, saying a downtown parking garage didn't do enough to keep her safe.

Kristin McMains shot a suspect after she was attacked last year in the 4th Street Live parking garage on 5th street.

That lawsuit had WHAS11 News asking questions about parking garages in general and the kind of protection they offer.

Surveillance video from almost one year ago shows Attorney Kristen McMains walking to her car after leaving work.

She said she was followed and attacked by John Ganobcik. McMains, who has a concealed carry permit, said she shot Ganobcik and believes her actions saved her life.

“I really need to take the time and push to get a concealed weapon not only as a woman but as a mother, I often do things with my kids alone so I think it’s very important to have some type of protection,” Rasheedah Rucker, who works downtown, said.

The safety concerns at parking garages and meters are on the minds of many we talked to who work in downtown Louisville.

“We actually have a buddy group that we use because we park so far away so we just try and stay together,” Rucker added.

Jerry Helton, works downtown as well and adds, “My wife works downtown too and that's a concern I have for her, especially when she tells me a couple of stories of what she thought could've happened, that makes me nervous.”

Scott Voyles, another downtown Louisville worker states, “There are some folks that are not good people, and they want to get what you have and they don't want to work for what they have.”

If one of the downtown hospitals becomes your destination, Norton Healthcare says it provides a courtesy shuttle during peak hours and a walking escort to and from parking areas around the clock, all year, along with multiple cameras.

The Security Director says there are also foot, bike and car patrols on all Norton campuses. Downtown Norton locations also recently added emergency call stations as well.

These rules are in place at all 6 Norton facilities. WHAS 11 checked out the parking garage where McMains says she was attacked, we found an emergency number posted on various floors throughout the garage.

“Your first instinct and your first move...you got to use that,” Rucker added.

Some say nothing is ever foolproof but being aware of your surroundings officials say is always key. All Kentucky One Health hospitals we’re told also have around the clock patrols at their garages and surface lots.

There's also around the clock security and multiple security cameras. If you choose to use the city owned parking garages there are safety measures in place as well.

Parking Authority River City or PARC says it has a 24 hour command center if a security escort is needed. If needed, call 502-574-1455 anytime for the 14 garages and 4 surface lots.

The city also has 24 hour roaming patrols and more than 100 cameras watched by the command center and Riverfront garage elevators as well.

WHAS11 News has not heard back from the groups involved in this lawsuit.

(© 2017 WHAS)