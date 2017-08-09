Parking fees at Waterfront Park may be coming this fall

Parking near the waterfront

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Visitors to Waterfront Park may be paying to park as early as this fall. The final word on this should come in about two weeks.

A current proposal suggests anywhere from $3 to $5 for three hours of parking Wednesday through Sunday between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., when the park closes.

The parking fees would help generate revenue for the strained Waterfront Development Corporation.

To ease the pain for visitors, the proposal suggests free parking on Mondays and Tuesdays, when events along the waterfront are limited.

The Waterfront Board meets Aug. 23 to vote on the plan, which includes all nine waterfront lots, totaling about 400 spaces.

