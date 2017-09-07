Paristown Development creating a new arts and culture district

Paristown Development begins to create a new arts and culture district.

A Louisville neighborhood is a shovel of dirt closer to becoming a new arts and culture district.

The Paristown Pointe Preservation Trust is behind the 28-million dollar project in its neighborhood, which sits between Germantown and Downtown Louisville.

The plans call for the creation of a district that's walkable, active and diverse, combining shopping with restaurants and a new arts performance space from The Kentucky Center which came about from listening to visitors and artists.

Several existing businesses in that area, like Louisville Stoneware and Goodwood Brewing, have plans for several million dollars in renovations.

The city will join in with streetscape and sidewalk improvements.

