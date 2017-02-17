Parents react to neighborhood schools bill

Student working in classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Katie Theobald went to JCPS schools and now her kids are on the same path.



“We actually did private kindergarten and then we decided to do first grade for JCPS. And because of that there was the risk that we would not get our reside school,” said Theobald.



Theobald is a mother of three. She says she knew as her oldest went into the first grade she wanted to send him to Chenoweth Elementary which is their neighborhood school.



“Luckily we have a good reside school of Chenoweth and he got in. But if he did not, I really don't know what we would have done,” she said.



Parents like Theobald are the reason Louisville Republican Representative Kevin Bratcher says he proposed House Bill 151 to make sure parents don't have to worry.



“Many times they're being told that they can't go to their neighborhood school that they have to go across town and they're tired of that. Many parents are tired of that,” said Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-District 29.



Theobald says that she was lucky. Chenoweth Elementary is a high performing school, but she says many parents won't be so lucky if they send their child to a neighborhood school.



“I do think it would negatively affect the poorer performing schools or the lower income areas, which of course is a concern, but I don't know the right solution either,” Theobald said.



But one thing Theobald says she values the most as a parent is choice.



“I do think parents should have a choice to where they want to send their child. I don't think it should be so black and white,” she said.

The bill passed Thursday night through the House Education committee. It will now go to the house floor for a vote. If this bill were to pass, it wouldn't go into effect until 2019.

