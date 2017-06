Parents concerned over toothpick crossbow toys (Photo: Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) -- If you thought fidget spinners were bad, just wait for this.

A miniature crossbow that can fire toothpicks and needles is causing headaches for parents and school officials in China, according to news reports.

The mini-crossbows are palm size and can be used to pierce apples, soda cans and we're sure a slew of other items.

Several cities, including Shenzhen and Qingdao, and reportedly banned the devices, according to AP.

According to AP, the mini-crossbow fad has spread quickly and resulted in police warning that using the crossbows might become a criminal offense in the Chinese territory or Macau.

Parents have begun petitions on social media encouraging a nationwide ban, and the outrage has apparently led two popular e-commerce sites to block sales of the mini weapons, AP reported.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM