Parents accept diploma on behalf of daughter killed days before graduation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thousands of JCPS students turned their tassels Thursday, celebrating the end of high school. But one ceremony took on a different tone, not only celebrating the graduates but remembering those who didn't make it to the stage.

It was a celebratory salute for Seneca High School graduates, and the day they've spent years working to achieve.

With their caps on tight and tassels ready to be flipped, about 300 students took their seats.

But this story is about the three who didn't.

"These young people, unfortunately, did not have the opportunity of a long life, but most certainly made an impression during the short time we were blessed to have them,” Seneca Principal Kim Morales said.

Skyy Cotton, Chita Chuwan and Lunden Pope started high school with the rest of the class of 2017. Cotton and Chuwan died in 2015.

Lunden Pope was tragically killed on Poplar Level Road just last week.

"If she were here right now she'd be in line. She would be bouncing around to everyone saying hello, asking them how they are doing, trying to make them laugh, running up to people and giving them big hugs,” Sabrina Samora, Pope’s friend, said.

Pope died only hours before her final day of high school.

Her parents planned to be at her graduation, but they never anticipated being participants.

Walking hand in hand to accept their daughters diploma, Morales called the couple to the stage.

"Mom, dad, would you please come forward,” Morales said.

Pope’s parents accepted the diploma and a standing ovation. Pope held a 3.6 GPA throughout her years at Seneca High School.

"Lunden was a positive spirit. She was always happy. She wanted to make everyone smile. All she strived to do was make people laugh, and she did just that,” Samora said.

"Just thinking about how she lived her life. She checked the boxes better than I could've even, and she’s half my age,” Seneca Band Director Daniel Wise added.

Pope didn't get the chance to walk across the stage herself, but dozens of her classmates brought her with them, wearing pins with Pope’s smiling face on the outside of their robes.

Morales held a moment of silence for the three students and then said, "We will now proceed with our celebration. Keeping Chita, Skyy, and Lunden with us in spirit."

Student Sean Johnson said, "They were still Red Hawks. They still are Red Hawks. They will always be part of us and the class of 2017."

Pope’s visitation and funeral are planned for Friday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon at St. Stephen Church. Funeral services will follow.

