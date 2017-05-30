Paralyzed teen able to move toes, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The family of a teen paralyzed by a mysterious illness says he has shown progress.

According to Shane Roof’s family, they say he has moved his toes.

They hope to have Shane moved to Frazier Rehab in the next week where he will have to learn to walk again.

Roof felt sick on May 13 while cutting the grass. Within hours, he was paralyzed.

His family says doctors do not believe it was a tick bite but something viral that affected his spine or a spinal stroke.

Wednesday, a portion of the proceeds at Penn Station on Outer Loop will go to help Shane’s family. You can also visit their GoFundMe page.

