Papa John's founder resigns from UofL Athletic Association

John Schnatter, Papa John's founder (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – John Schnatter, the founder, CEO, and the spokesperson for Papa John’s International, has resigned from the UofL Athletic Association.

Kenny Klein with the UofL Athletic Association said Schnatter resigned and James Rodgers is replacing him.

Rodgers also serves on the UofL Board of Trustees. Schnatter is also currently a member of the Board of Trustees.

Click here for the members of the Athletic Association.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

© 2017 WHAS-TV