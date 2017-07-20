WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 37 weather alerts
Close

Panel to write historical context for Jefferson Davis statue

Associated Press , WHAS 4:44 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials have appointed a committee to provide historical context for a statue of Jefferson Davis in the Kentucky Capitol.

Kentucky's Capitol includes statues of former president Abraham Lincoln and Davis, the only president of the Confederate States of America. Both were Kentucky natives.

The statues are governed by the Historic Properties Advisory Commission. Two years ago, former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear asked the commission to consider moving the Davis statue following the racially-charged killings at an African-American church in South Carolina.

The commission rejected that idea, opting instead to form a committee to study how to give all of the statues historical context. The committee was not appointed until Thursday. The seven-member committee will include two black members, including the executive director of the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site.

© 2017 Associated Press

WHAS

Kentucky to begin work on Jefferson Davis statue context

WHAS

Kentucky historians urge removal of Jefferson Davis statue

WHAS

Rally held in Frankfort to defend Jefferson Davis statue

WHAS

Public weighs in on Capitol's Jefferson Davis statue

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories