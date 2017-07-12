Panel approves Duke Kentucky request for solar facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Public Service Commission has approved a proposal from Duke Energy Kentucky to build three solar power facilities in northern Kentucky.



A statement from the commission this week says the panel found the projects would not have an adverse impact on the company's operations or financial condition.



Duke Kentucky said in its application that the facilities would be located in Kenton and Grant counties and have a combined maximum output of almost seven megawatts. They would be used to develop experience with solar power in preparation for adding more renewable power sources over the next decade.



The company estimated the total cost at $14.8 million, with yearly operations and maintenance costing about $132,000.



Duke customers won't see any rate changes immediately, but the company says it will eventually seek to recover costs.

