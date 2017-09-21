WHAS
Close

Panel advises to remove plaque from Jefferson Davis statue

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:40 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – A panel of historic property advisors has recommended removing a plaque from the Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda.

The plaque identifies the Confederate president as a “patriot, hero, statesman.”

The State Historic Properties Advisory Commission governs the statues, and they are scheduled to vote on the recommendation next month.

Many people have called for the statue's removal in recent years.

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Kentucky African American leaders call for removal of Jefferson Davis statue

WHAS

Rally planned to remove Jefferson Davis statue

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories