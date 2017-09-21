Panel advises to remove plaque from Jefferson Davis statue

The Jefferson Davis statue at the Kentucky capitol rotunda. (Photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – A panel of historic property advisors has recommended removing a plaque from the Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda.

The plaque identifies the Confederate president as a “patriot, hero, statesman.”

The State Historic Properties Advisory Commission governs the statues, and they are scheduled to vote on the recommendation next month.

Many people have called for the statue's removal in recent years.

