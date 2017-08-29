Paint removed from Castleman statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crews have now finished cleaning the once vandalized Castleman Statue in the Cherokee Triangle.

Workers from the Falls Art Foundry used special tools to remove the paint from the statue.

Next, they will clean the base and re-wax the statue at a price tag of $8,000 for the city.

As the cleanup continues, Mayor Greg Fischer has ordered the statue and other pieces of public art undergo a public review.

The commission on public art will be meeting Sep. 6 at 4 p.m. to try to come up with a list of controversial pieces.

© 2017 WHAS-TV