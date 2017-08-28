Paint being removed from Castleman statue in Cherokee Triangle

Work is underway to clean and repair the Castleman Statue in the Cherokee Triangle which was vandalized due to Confederate ties in the wake of the Charlottesville, Virginia riots. Crews say many people have stopped and thanked them for their work. (Photo: Holden Kurwicki)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Crews are in Cherokee Triangle on Aug. 28 to remove the paint from the vandalized John B. Castleman statue.

The city has a contract with Falls Art Foundry to remove the paint.

The $8,200 contract includes the cost for paint removal and re-waxing the monument.

The statue was vandalized two weeks ago, just days after the violence in Charlottesville, Va. leading Mayor Greg Fischer to call for a review of all public art.

That review is now underway. Click here for more on the review.

