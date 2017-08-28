Paint being removed from Castleman statue in Cherokee Triangle

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Crews are in Cherokee Triangle on Aug. 28 to remove the paint from the vandalized John B. Castleman statue.
The city has a contract with Falls Art Foundry to remove the paint.
The $8,200 contract includes the cost for paint removal and re-waxing the monument.
The statue was vandalized two weeks ago, just days after the violence in Charlottesville, Va. leading Mayor Greg Fischer to call for a review of all public art.
That review is now underway. Click here for more on the review.
