Overturned semi causes fire at Hospital Curve; I-65S remains closed

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:56 PM. EST November 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with MetroSafe say Interstate 65 in shutdown after an overturned semi caught fire.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Hospital Curve.

Northbound and Southbound lanes in that area of the interstate are closed.

Officials say the semi was transporting plastic when it caught fire.

No injuries have been reported but expect major delays.

Louisville Metro Police says I-65 South at Jefferson Street is closed until the morning. Traffic is being detoured to I-71 and I-64, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 

Police opened I-65 North shortly after 9:30 p.m.

 

