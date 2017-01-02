Overnight house fire near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Firefighters working into the early morning hours after an overnight fire broke out at a home next to Churchill Downs.
Firefighters were called to a house on 6th Street and Central Avenue after 11:30 p.m.
It's unclear at this point if anyone was hurt in the fire or what started it.
We'll continue to keep you updated and bring you more information as it comes in.
