Overnight fire on S. 2nd Street in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A man is receiving treatment at a local hospital following an overnight fire in Old Louisville.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in the 1300 block of South 2nd Street in Old Louisville just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say the man taken to the hospital is expected to be ok.

Officials say it took more than 35 firefighters to put out the flames.



