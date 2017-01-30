Overcrowding at Crosby Middle upsets parents

Jan. 30, 2017; A parent voices frustration to Jefferson County Public School leaders during a meeting addressing overcrowding at Crosby Middle School.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The cafeteria was packed with parents lining up at Crosby Middle School Monday to discuss an overcrowding issue.

It’s one that has existed for years but has grown worse with the auditorium stage being turned into classrooms.

“They knew about this, they had to have known about this before Christmas at least, going through the middle school selection process, so we should've been told about this,” Scott Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker is a parent who has one child already enrolled at Crosby Middle School, and another headed there next year, however, that might not be the case.



JCPS is considering relocating next year's sixth-grade class so that incoming sixth graders in 2017-18 that have already been accepted to Crobsy Middle might go to Jaeger instead.



“That student wants to go here, and there's many students that want to go here. They've given us five different options. They need to table this for the next class in,” Shoemaker said.



JCPS records show Crosby has the most students enrolled of any JCPS middle school with 1,290-students. Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens said a different location wouldn't mean a different education.



“It's still Crosby. It's again, educational space, but they're doing a really great job of educating students here in this current space, but we know that's not optimal. Again, it's just looking at possibilities,” Dr. Hargens said.



There is another meeting scheduled for Thursday where parents will be able to speak again.

According to Dr. Hargens, a decision will be reached within a month.

