Overall scores steady on Indiana's ISTEP exam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Student scores on Indiana's ISTEP standardized exams remained steady from last year after pass rates tumbled two years ago following an overhaul of the test. Indiana officials have released the overall results to nearly 500,000 students.



Figures released Wednesday by state education officials show that 51.5 percent of students in grades 3-8 passed both the English and math sections from the exam given last spring. That's virtually unchanged from the 2016 tests, but still down 2 percentage points from the 2015 exams.

Indiana students are to be taking the ISTEP exam for the final time next spring as the state is switching to a new test named ILEARN for the 2019 exams. Details on the new test are still being worked out. Some critics worry it won't be much different than ISTEP.

