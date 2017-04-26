World debut of 'Prayer' music video produced in Louisville

'Prayer' music video by Jenna Dean (Photo: video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11 is proud to share the world debut of “Prayer”—a powerful music video produced here in Louisville by sonaBLAST! Records.

Jenna Dean, a talented group of local musicians, are using their artistry to promote a message of compassion and solidarity at a time when the city is on pace to match, or potentially break, a homicide record.

“It’s a prayer for everyone,” Anthony Raspberry, vocalist, said. “Everyone prays in different ways, even if you just meditate, so the song for us is about that. You see everyone represented here, all different backgrounds, that’s Jenna Dean.”

Tonight at 7 p.m., we’re talking with two of the creators behind the “Prayer” music video on Facebook Live. Gill Holland of SonaBLAST! Records and Anthony Raspberry of Jenna Dean will sit down with WHAS11’s Renee Murphy to discuss the mission behind the music and the video.

