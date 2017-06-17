Volunteers rehabilitate So. Louisville home for homeless veteran

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Volunteers from around the city came together Saturday to help a homeless veteran build a new home.

Marlena Aldrich is a U.S. Navy veteran who has been living in her car. Thanks to a bunch of helping hands, she will soon be able to move into a rehabilitated house in South Louisville.

“It’s just amazing to see what has come together in such a short amount of time to serve and protect one of the folks that serve and protects us,” a volunteer said

Aldrich added, “It’s just beautiful all these people come together to help veterans. It’s unbelievable to me. I have no words – really.”

The home is expected to be complete in August.

Aldrich says she hopes to take part in more projects that will help other homeless veterans give other veterans, just like her, a home.

