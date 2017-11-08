Salvation Army holiday bell ringers coming to a store near you

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Salvation Army bells are the official sound of the holiday season, and you’ll hear them ringing outside your favorite stores soon. It is the 127th year of their successful campaign in Louisville.

Last season, nearly 1,000 people volunteered as bell ringers and more than $510,000 was raised.

“We're just collecting change on the corner, but it does add up and people might not realize it that much but their change makes a difference. Their change helps people. Their change gives kids a warm place to sleep at night. Their change feeds hundreds of people every day right in our community,” Major Roy Williams, Area Commander of Louisville, said.

