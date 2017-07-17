REQUEST SUPPORT FOR YOUR NONPROFIT

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

If you're an area nonprofit, we're looking for you. We're going to give one organization $5,000 plus some man power here at WHAS11.

Email your request for support. Be sure to explain why your organization needs our help. Deadline for submission is July 20th.

Make A Difference Day is one of the largest annual single-days of service nationwide. Since 1992, volunteers and communities have come together on Make A Difference Day with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others. Make A Difference Day is made possible by you and the people of TEGNA with support from Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light.



