Girl, 11, collects shoes for needy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The 11-year-old tilts her head, hiding behind a shy laugh that shows her modesty, but Carleigh Hofelich has a lot to be proud of.



“I didn't know what kind of an example I was,” she said.



Carleigh spent the last three years collecting new and gently used shoes to give to children at Our Lady of Peace.



“I decided I had enough, and I wanted to help other people because they didn't have everything they needed,” she said.



Our Lady of Peace takes in children and adults with behavioral issues, many of whom don't have much, never mind a fresh pair of sneakers.



“One of my relatives volunteers here and she told me that shoes were one of the most needed items here,” Hofelich said.



This year, she's collected 382 pairs of shoes. Within the last three years, she’s collected about 1,000.





To show their appreciation, Kosair Children's Peace Center at Our Lady of Peace created a mural in her honor, a surprise to Carleigh.

The mural reads ‘Peaceful hero: with a vision and loving heart, young Carleigh went fourth into the world gathering hundreds upon hundreds of shoe for those in need.’



“I think it's wonderful to know that she's touched so many kids,” her father Chris said.



A giving soul who’s giving these soles to those who could use a little comfort.



“I didn't know how powerful giving could be,” Hofelich said.

