Friends spread holiday cheer through pizza in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Spreading Christmas cheer looks a little different for everyone, but for a group of friends in Louisville, that cheer comes in the form of warm clothing and pizza.

Jason Brown, Patrick Lindsay, Luke Hancock, Sean Downing, and Lee Downing spent their Wednesday night driving through Downtown Louisville in search for people on the street with nowhere to go.

They loaded up their vehicles with warm winter clothing and dozens of fresh pizza pies.

When they found people on the streets, they offered jackets, hats, gloves and of course, the pizza. They say it’s their way of spreading Christmas cheer to the less fortunate in their community.

With temperatures dipping into the low teens Wednesday night, every article of clothing and slice of pizza was met with a smile and sincere gratitude. Some of the recipients even shared their dinner with others in need, a true example of the power of paying it forward.

It didn't take long for the guys to empty out their vehicles. They call it a satisfying mission but say it’s one that left them wanting to do more.

Using social media and the hashtag #spreadthewarmth, the friend group plans to continue helping out. They have a coat drive planned for Tuesday at Brownies from 6:00 to 9:00 at the Hurstbourne location on Whittington Parkway.