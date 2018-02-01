Donate your gently-used prom dresses

Prom dress (Photo: Think Stock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you have any gently-used gowns lying around, now is the perfect time to clean out your closet. The Northwest Neighborhood Place is collecting prom dresses, shoes, and accessories over the next month.

Your donations will help young women in Kentuckiana enjoy their high school prom without worrying about the expense.

You can donate your dresses and accessories at the Northwest Neighborhood Place on W. Market Street from now until March 16. They are open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

