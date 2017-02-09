Support Big Brothers Big Sisters while dining at The Village Anchor

big-brothers-big-sisters1.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- You can give back to Big Brothers Big Sisters while also enjoying a good meal.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the "celebrity host" at The Village Anchor in Anchorage.

If you eat dinner at the restaurant from five to nine p.m., mention the organization and The Village Anchor will donate up to 10 percent of the night's sales to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.



