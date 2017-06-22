Papa John's creates special deal to support Big Brothers Big Sisters

Papa John's Pizza (Photo: colorado.edu)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Papa John’s of Louisville is donating $1 back to Big Brothers Big Sisters until the end of the year when you purchase this deal: Medium 2-topping pizza, garlic knots, and a 2-liter of Pepsi for $13.00. Use the code BBBSKY13 at papajohns.com to get the deal.

When you support Big Brothers Big Sisters, you support relationships like the ones in the story below:

Yes, even the Assistant to the President for Basketball Operations of the New York Knicks starts teaching with the basics. How to be an NBA star?

You couldn’t learn from any better than Louisville’s Allan Houston, the man who became one of the Knick’s all-time greatest performers.

Dauntre Gerald and his Big Brother Taylor Phillips were out there on the floor absorbing every move.

The Allan Houston Mentoring Program starts with Allan talking to the group.

Houston and his dad Wade travel all over to NBA cities, plus internationally, spreading the same message.

Their bond with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana is strong.

