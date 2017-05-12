'Get a Wash, Give a Future' car wash event this weekend

Person washing car (ThinkStock) (Photo: DevidDO)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- You’re going to need your car washed after all this rain and Saturday will be a beautiful day. So why not help Big Brother's Big Sisters of Kentuckiana?



Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mike's Car Wash in Jeffersonville, Indiana are teaming up to raise money for the mentoring programs in Southern Indiana.

It’s called the Get a Wash, Give a Future event, and it is more than just a car wash. It’s all day party, according to organizers.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Mike’s Car Wash on Veterans Parkway.

The first 100 mom's to show up will also receive a special Mother’s Day gift.

