Outrage over attack captured on video outside Indi's (Photo: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A video from Facebook showing what appears to be two women hitting an older man in the parking lot of the Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant on Broadway Tuesday night has been making the rounds on social media, sparking outrage from viewers.

Viewers and commenters have voiced their anger at both the violence that appears in the video, in which the women can be seen knocking the older man to the ground, and at the inaction of the people watching.

An Indi’s employee is shown trying to help the man at one point, but the majority of the other people in the video can be seen standing by while others are recording the incident on their phones.

"They just sat and watched. They basically was telling them to stop but their actions weren't doing nothing,” Anyce Dickerson, who saw the video, said. “They weren't trying to stop what was going on. They were just there. They were just saying things, but the man was still getting beaten on."

In a separate video, a woman who claims to be one of the women hitting the man said the car the man was riding in had hit her car, which led to the altercation.

WHAS has reached out to Indi’s and to several of the subjects believed to be in the video. At this time, we have not received a response.

LMPD said it has seen the video and is investigating. It declined to comment further.

