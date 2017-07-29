Organizations say 'Our Lives Are on the Line' during healthcare rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The dramatic debate over health care repeal has topped headlines much of this week.

Republicans in the Senate failed to muster the 50 votes needed to pass a "skinny bill” to repeal key parts of the Affordable Care Act.

In downtown Louisville, multiple organizations gathered Saturday to stand in support of the ACA that insures more than 20 million Americans, it's a part of the national "Our Lives on the Line" Day of Action.

Healthcare reform should be a deliberate and bipartisan effort – that’s the message from Indivisible Kentucky that says it doesn't want Congress to turn back the clock on progress.

“We want health care, quality and affordable for all U.S citizens," Chris Rowzee, with Indivisible Kentucky said.

Indivisible Kentucky says on average 19 people die a day due to a lack of access to affordable healthcare.

The organization says premiums are going up due to an unstable market fueled by the back and forth in Washington D.C.

“No one has ever said that the ACA is perfect, but it's certainly brought healthcare to millions and millions of Americans that needed it and it needs to be improved upon but not torn down," Rowzee added.

Dozens gathered to chant and call out lawmakers who are in favor of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“The market in unstable because the administration in undermining it. There’s instability, there's uncertainty, and so the insurers are pulling out for that reason, so we've got to stabilize the market,” Rowzee said.

The debate continues in our nation's capital and in Kentuckiana, to repeal or not to repeal, there's support for every point of view.

