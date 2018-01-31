Organization helps Louisville's homeless and their pets

My Dog Eats First helps homeless and their pets (Photo: WHAS11)

PORTLAND, Ky. (WHAS11) – The line starts on Portland Avenue every other Wednesday more than an hour before the doors open at 7 p.m.



"It will be a mad rush for about the first half hour,” volunteer Leslie Handsford said.

For years, Leslie has dedicated her time to the organization My Dog Eats First to prepare for donation and distribution nights.



"Our main focus is the homeless and now it's the underserved. People that just need a little bit of help to get through every week,” Hansford said.

Tony Watson was homeless when his now six-year-old dog Rocky came into his life.

"I lived on the streets and I got him give to me from another homeless person,” said Watson. "I didn't want to give him away. He's my big baby. I love him to death."

"All they have is their dog and that's what gives them a reason to get up and to carry on,” Betheny Buster, founder and director of My Dog Eats First, said.

It’s a mission she started four years ago after a chance meeting during lunch with her son at Qdoba on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. As they sat on the outdoor patio with their food, her 17-year-old son Jake noticed a rugged man and his dog on a bench.



"He was kind of talking to his dog and petting it and kind of loving on it and Jake said to me, you know I think that guy is homeless. Jake gave him his lunch and without even a thought, before the guy ate anything, the guy is obviously hungry, he made sure his little dog ate first,” Buster said. “I'm in that area and I have been for the last four years. I never saw that young man ever again but he certainly changed my life."



Buster says she began researching homelessness in Louisville and trying to find ways she could help. She took a car full of dog food to a downtown parking lot and began giving it away to the homeless and their animals.

While some wonder how homeless individuals could possibly care for a pet, Buster says they sacrifice more than most for their animals. Many will refuse housing if their animals cannot accompany them.



Now in a building on Portland Avenue every other Wednesday night My Dog Eats First gives away more than 1,000 pounds of dog food and supplies to 120-150 people and their animals. Free or reduced veterinarian care, grooming and other services are offered from a number of local businesses who also donate their time. Distribution is handled by dozens of volunteers like nine-year-old Jackson Mills.

"That animal knows how much they might be going through and it able to keep them company even when times are hard,” Mills said.



"Home to a dog is where his person is,” Buster said. "Everyone deserves someone to help them look forward to tomorrow."

Buster hopes the mission of My Dog Eats First spreads across the country.

For more information on how you can help, visit http://www.mydogeatsfirst.org/

© 2018 WHAS-TV