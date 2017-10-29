Organization chunks pumpkins for breast cancer awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The were pumpkins galore at Captain’s Quarters in an effort to bring awareness for breast cancer research.

The popular riverside restaurant hosted their third annual Chunkin’ Pumpkin fundraising event Sunday.

More than 200 pumpkins were donated for people to catapult into inflatable ducks in the Ohio River.

Builders used catapults to launch the pumpkins.

The goal of the event is to support research for metastatic breast cancer.

“You can put a message on it, decorate it – it’s basically getting back at cancer. All the funds go to research which is a really great cause,” Caroline Johnson of Twisted Pink said.

Proceeds from the event go to two local organizations – Twisted Pink and Hope Scarves.

Over the past few years, the event has raised more than $21,000 dollars for research.

Organizers say they hope to raise more than $20,000 this year.

