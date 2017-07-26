‘'Operation Save America'' shows live abortion on Jumbotron in Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If you're in downtown Louisville you may see protestors lined up outside the state's only abortion clinic.

And some of those anti-abortion protestors are taking their message to Louisville Metro Hall. The group “Operation Save America” is showing a live abortion on a Jumbotron.

Group leaders said people "need to see abortion to reject abortion."

Fiery rhetoric from anti-abortion protestors is also showing up in Louisville mailboxes. "Operation Save America" is distributing fliers throughout Louisville containing personal information of doctors and other employees of the EMW clinic.

To protect the doctor's privacy on this flyer, we're not showing his face or address.

The flyer says "this doctor murders babies” and "we hope these pictures bring God's conviction upon your soul."

The director of the clinic was also a target.

