Operation Return Home: LMPD searching for missing 71-year-old

Cecil Swain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police need your help in locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Police say Cecil Swain walked away from Jewish Hospital around 7 p.m. Monday night. He has not been seen since.

He is described as a black male, 5-foot-10-inches-tall, weighing 220-pounds, with brown eyes and completely gray hair.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, red striped button-down, a red UofL cap with white lettering, black shoes with white trim.

If you have seen Cecil Swain, contact your local authorities.

