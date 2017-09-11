Open-carry advocates to walk around U of L campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – You could see people walking around the University of Louisville’s campus on Wednesday carrying guns.

A group of open-carry advocates will be walking around campus collecting signatures to support carrying firearms on college campuses.

The same group held a similar event last spring.

According to the Louisville Cardinal, the route could include Third Street, Cardinal and University Boulevards and Floyd and Brook Streets.

The march is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

