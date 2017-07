NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One woman is dead after a pickup truck accidentally struck her at a family member’s residence in the 5100 block of Joy Drive.



The victim, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Officials say she did not live at the residence.



The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

