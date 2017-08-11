One shot overnight in California neighborhood

THINKSTOCK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in the California neighborhood.

Officials say it happened around 12:45 Saturday morning near the corner of South 25th street and McKindree Court.



No word yet on how that person is doing.



Investigators have not yet commented on any suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



© 2017 WHAS-TV