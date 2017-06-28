Close One shot at E. Kentucky, Hancock streets WHAS 12:30 PM. EDT June 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One person was shot at East Kentucky Street and South Hancock Street on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.There is no word on the victim’s condition.THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 19-year-old charged in girl's stabbing death 19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Local car wash aids in helping family find killer of 7-year-old Marengo Firecracker 5k Semi driver killed in crash; shuts down parts of I-65S Charlestown residents dealing with brown water First Alert StormTeam Forecast: Wednesday Outlook Keith Lockhart's son on life support Reality TV show follows search of Clarksville shooting suspect Teen dies from stabbing in Portland neighborhood More Stories Fmr. UofL player Chris Jones shot in Memphis Jun 28, 2017, 12:41 p.m. Poll: Only 12% of Americans support the Senate… Jun 28, 2017, 12:00 p.m. Louisville car wash loaning sign for 7-year-old hit,… Jun 27, 2017, 8:07 p.m.
