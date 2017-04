Ofc involved shooting in Shively (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 4000 block of Valley View Drive where a Shively officer fired their weapon, hitting a subject.

Police were responding to a suicide call when the shooting occurred.

The victim was awake when taken to the hospital.

