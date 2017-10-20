One person killed in overnight motorcycle accident

One person is dead after two motorcycles collided on I-265 Thursday night.

According to the LMPD, the two vehicles were traveling northbound around 11:30pm when the first slowed, causing the second to run into the back of it.

Both were traveling at a high rate of speed and both operators were thrown from their motorcycles.

One person was declared dead at the scene and the second was transported to University of Louisville hospital with serious injuries.

The Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is handling the collision.

No names have been released and no other details are currently available.

