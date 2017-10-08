WHAS
Close

One person injured in shooting on Fern Valley Rd.

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:30 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) --  Police are investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Fern Valley Rd.

According to MetroSafe, one person was injured.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories