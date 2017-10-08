Close One person injured in shooting on Fern Valley Rd. WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:30 PM. EDT October 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Fern Valley Rd.According to MetroSafe, one person was injured.Check back for updates to this story. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Keeneland to hold memorial service for Penny Chenery Oct. 8, 2017, 9:54 p.m. Male High School graduate killed in motorcyle crash Oct. 8, 2017, 5:03 p.m. KKK leader awaits hearing on Charlottesville gun charge Oct. 8, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs