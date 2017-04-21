WHAS
Close

One person in custody after police chase

Car chase ends on I-71

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 6:24 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One person is reportedly in custody after a police chase, according to MetroSafe.

The chase ended on I-71 south between the Watterson Expressway and Zorn Avenue.

The police were chasing a four-door black sedan.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories