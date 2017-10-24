One man dead after collision in Burkesville

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Burkesville, KY - Kentucky State Police are reporting that one man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on KY 61 in Burkesville, KY Tuesday night.

The collision occurred around 10pm CST near the intersection of KY 499, 6 miles south of Burkesville.

According to the report, Ryan Cleary, 31, of Burkesville was traveling north on Kentucky 61 when he crossed the centerline and into oncoming traffic. Cleary's vehicle was struck by a semi operated by Jordan Turner, 34, of Albany.

Cleary was taken to Cumberland County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Turner was not injured at the time of the collision.

Both men were reportedly wearing their seatbelts.

