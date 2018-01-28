One lane, shoulder of Lewis and Clark Bridge closed this week

Dec. 18, 2016; A night view of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It officially opened to traffic on December 18, 2016. (Photo: Sara Wagner)

If you take the Lewis and Clark Bridge, you may have a bit of a slow down on your morning commute.

Starting Monday, one lane and the shoulder of the Lewis and Clark Bridge will be closed for maintenance as crews clean drains and bridge joints.

The work is expected to finish up on Wednesday.

Over the next few days, officials want you to keep an eye out for workers and equipment as they work on the bridge.

