One injured in shooting at Newport Rd., Cawood Dr.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One person was shot in Buechel on Thursday. Police say this was a drive-by shooting. That shooting happened just after four at Newport Road and Cawood Drive.

WHAS 7:20 PM. EDT August 03, 2017
