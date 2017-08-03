WHAS
One injured in shooting at Newport Rd., Cawood Dr.

Drive-by shooting near Newport Rd and Cawood Dr

WHAS 7:20 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One person was shot in Buechel on Thursday.

Police say this was a drive-by shooting.

That shooting happened just after four at Newport Road and Cawood Drive.

