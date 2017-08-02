One dead in accident on Taylor Blvd.

Fatal crash on Taylor Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash near Churchill Downs.

The crash happened just after 10 tonight at Taylor Blvd. and Sale Ave.

One person was hit and killed. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and no charges are expected.

Police are investigating to see if speed was a factor in the crash.

